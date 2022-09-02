Mita: If Cape May community says no, ICONA plan won’t move forward

CAPE MAY — If the residents of Cape May do not want a proposed seven-story hotel on the site of the former Beach Theatre, the project will not move forward, Eustace Mita, the CEO of ICONA resorts, told a large crowd gathered Thursday night at Convention Hall.

“If we can’t convince you, if we can’t convince the majority, then we don’t think we should do it either,” Mita said. “If we can’t convince you that this is best for Cape May, then let’s not do it. Let’s not do it.”

Still, he seemed set to do his best to win the town over.

Mita wants the city to declare the site across Beach Avenue from the city’s Convention Hall as an area in need of redevelopment. That would smooth the process for approval for the proposal, which would need multiple variances if it went through the traditional process of site plan review.

In previous interviews, Mita has said that without the designation, the project will not happen. The cost estimate for the project is $150 million.

More than 200 people turned out for the meeting, which Mita organized. It was structured similarly to a town hall, including a question-and-answer period after the presentation.

Architect David Schultz, with DAS Architects and Interiors in Philadelphia and Cape May, spoke about the design for the property, to include 160 rooms, two rooftop pools, retail space on the ground floor, and a restaurant. Interior valet parking will provide 255 parking spaces.

Schultz described the design as reflecting the classic hotels of Cape May’s past, providing comfort and luxury. He pointed to details like flower-filled window boxes and ocean views from the second-floor deck of the restaurant.

“It’s just to show you what our dream is for Cape May, and hope that you become part of that dream. If not, we understand that, too,” Mita said.

A few speakers described the design as beautiful, and there were comments in favor of the proposal, but it was clear that Mita had not convinced a majority of the crowd. Some at the meeting clearly opposed the plan, and more were skeptical.

“I’m not against this project. I’m against the size of this project,” said one resident.

Others wanted the proposal to go through the normal process of planning board review.

“With the swipe of a pen, this could change Cape May,” said another resident.

Mita argued that the proposal would still need to undergo Planning Board review even with the designation, and appear before the Historic Preservation Commission. But a designation of the property as being in need of redevelopment would speed the process, both at the local level and with the process of gaining state approvals.

“I’m 68 years old,” he said in answer to why he wanted to fast-track the proposal. The approval process could take four of five years, and the company has already owned the property for years, he said.

The designation of an area as being in need of redevelopment gives a municipality wide latitude on supporting projects and negotiating with developers. It can also allow for local tax benefits, but Mita said he is not seeking any tax breaks for the project.

Mita described the current property as a poster child for redevelopment. He said a previous city administration had already suggested it for the designation, and added that the city’s Historic Preservation Commission had found that the former theater structure was not contributing to the historic district.

“The building is falling apart. The steel is rusting and this is being propped up with temporary struts,” Schultz said. “There is nothing we can do with this building.”

The decision will rest with City Council. When a vote or discussion may take place is uncertain.

During the presentation Thursday, Mita took aim at a specific critic who posted about the proposal to social media, describing the post as including misrepresentations and inaccuracies. Mark Bednar, who was at the event, sought to speak but was asked to wait until the question period.

After the event, Bednar said he did not feel like he was given a chance to speak and felt singled out by Mita’s criticism from the stage.

One of the tenants in the current retail properties at the site said the plan would put several people out of business. He did not give his full name.

“I think this is beautiful, by the way. Just a little much,” he said. “There are 14 or 15 other people who you’re going to put out of business.”

According to Mita, Cape May has lost about half of its hotel rooms in the past 20 years. He said tourism is the top funding source for the city, and hotel rooms are the biggest support for tourism. National chains are not willing to risk investing in the seasonal community, he said, stating that his proposal will mean jobs and opportunity for the community.

He described the project as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“What if 200 years ago, the guy who built Congress Hotel didn’t have the guts to do it? That hotel is 200 years old. That means 10 generations have enjoyed the hotel,” Mita said.

One of the residents at the event corrected Mita. The historic Cape May hotel is named Congress Hall.

The Beach Theatre dates from 1950. The theater section of the building was demolished in 2011. ICONA purchased the property at a bankruptcy auction in 2019 for $6.65 million.