Missing Villas teen sought by police

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police are asking the public for help to find a missing township teen who reportedly ran away from home on Monday.
Tyias Corliss, 15, of the township's Villas section, was last seen around 11 p.m. He was wearing black sweatpants and a black T-shirt, police said on Tuesday.
Police did not provide a photo of the teenager.
Corliss reportedly frequents the Wildwoods Boardwalk and Cape May, police said.
Anyone who may have seen the teen or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police, at 609-886-2711.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.