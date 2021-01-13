 Skip to main content
Missing the snow? These southern cities have more snow than us since 2020
top story

Cape Dig Out

Blowing snow and bitter cold made being outside difficult Jan. 5, including along Stites Avenue in Cape May Court House, as residents tried to dig out.

High winds and bitter cold temperatures are expected into the weekend as residents of South Jersey dig out from Thursday’s blizzard that left up to 17 inches of snow in some areas. Friday Jan 5, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photo

If you're a snow lover, use caution before reading anymore, what comes next may pain you. 

While Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi enjoyed a fresh coating of snow, and more, on the ground Sunday and Monday, southeastern New Jersey remains without measurable snow this winter at Atlantic City International Airport (as of Jan. 12). Heck, even Madrid, Spain, which averages only three snowy days a year, just came off of their biggest snowfall in 50 years. According to the country's weather agency, AEMET, over 20 inches of snow fell. 

Of course, that snowless streak extends to last year as well. Atlantic City International Airport reported a trace, or unmeasurable amount, of snow in 2020, a record, while in Lower Township, not a flake fell

When you combine accumulated snow in 2020, with what has happened in 2021, the results are grim for those wishing for a wintry wonderland. 

Snowfall from 2020 through Jan. 12, 2021

Snowfall totals between Jan. 1, 2020 and Jan. 12, 2021. A trace is an unmeasurable amount of snow. 

Southern cities from Tennessee to Texas have all complied more snow than Atlantic City International Airport between Jan. 1, 2020 and Jan. 12, 2021. On average, 17.0 inches of snow would have fallen at the airport by this point. Texhoma, a town split along the Texas, Oklahoma border, has about that amount (however, the town does average around 22 inches of snow a year).

The airport is currently in the midst of the third longest streak without snow cover in its history, which goes back to 1943. 

