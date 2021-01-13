Missing the snow? These southern cities have more snow than us since 2020

If you're a snow lover, use caution before reading anymore, what comes next may pain you.

While Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi enjoyed a fresh coating of snow, and more, on the ground Sunday and Monday, southeastern New Jersey remains without measurable snow this winter at Atlantic City International Airport (as of Jan. 12). Heck, even Madrid, Spain, which averages only three snowy days a year, just came off of their biggest snowfall in 50 years. According to the country's weather agency, AEMET, over 20 inches of snow fell.

Of course, that snowless streak extends to last year as well. Atlantic City International Airport reported a trace, or unmeasurable amount, of snow in 2020, a record, while in Lower Township, not a flake fell.

When you combine accumulated snow in 2020, with what has happened in 2021, the results are grim for those wishing for a wintry wonderland.