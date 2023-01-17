 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Missing teen last seen near Mays Landing housing complex, police say

  • 0
Diaz

Sanathian Diaz, 14.

 Hamilton Township Police Department, provided

Hundreds of police began clearing climate protesters out of an abandoned village on Wednesday in a showdown over the expansion of an opencast lignite mine that has highlighted tensions around Germany's climate policy during an energy crisis.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police said on Monday they're looking to locate a missing teenager last seen on Sunday.

Sanathian Diaz, 14, was last seen Sunday around 6 p.m. near The Woodlands Condominiums off the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing, police said on Monday.

Diaz is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black-and-white Columbia jacket, a gray Nike ski mask and a black hoodie, jogging pants, New Balance sneakers and backpack. 

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 609-625-2700.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News