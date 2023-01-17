Missing teen last seen near Mays Landing housing complex, police say

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police said on Monday they're looking to locate a missing teenager last seen on Sunday.
Sanathian Diaz, 14, was last seen Sunday around 6 p.m. near The Woodlands Condominiums off the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing, police said on Monday.
Diaz is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black-and-white Columbia jacket, a gray Nike ski mask and a black hoodie, jogging pants, New Balance sneakers and backpack.
Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 609-625-2700.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.