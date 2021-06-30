Missing Pennsylvania girl, 16, may be in Ocean City

A 16-year-old Telford, Pennsylvania, girl is believed to be missing in Ocean City or another New Jersey shore town, Telford police said Wednesday.

Leanna Nevaeh Godshall, who goes by Nevaeh, was last seen about 3 p.m. May 21. Two days after she went missing, her parents received a call from the National Runaway Hotline indicating she was safe, but they could offer no additional information, Telford police Chief Randall S. Floyd said in a news release.

Godshall is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 115 pounds, with a thin build. She is white with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. She is believed to be aided by others, most likely adults, who will be subject to criminal charges if they continue to aide her, Floyd said.

Anyone with information can call Telford police at 215-723-4858 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST).

