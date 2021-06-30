Missing Pennsylvania girl, 16, may be in Ocean City

A 16-year-old Telford, Pennsylvania, girl is believed to be missing in Ocean City or another New Jersey shore town, Telford police said Wednesday.
Leanna Nevaeh Godshall, who goes by Nevaeh, was last seen about 3 p.m. May 21. Two days after she went missing, her parents received a call from the National Runaway Hotline indicating she was safe, but they could offer no additional information, Telford police Chief Randall S. Floyd said in a news release.
Godshall is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 115 pounds, with a thin build. She is white with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. She is believed to be aided by others, most likely adults, who will be subject to criminal charges if they continue to aide her, Floyd said.
Anyone with information can call Telford police at 215-723-4858 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST).
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.