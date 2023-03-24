A missing state trooper who was last seen walking away from a facility was found safe in Pennsylvania, police said on Friday.
Jason Dare, 46, from Cumberland County, was reported missing after he was last seen leaving the facility in Media, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.
He was observed on video surveillance leaving the facility on foot, wearing a black Carhart jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and eyeglasses.
State police previously described him as being an "endangered person."
Pension records show Dare has been a member of State Police since at least 2004.
