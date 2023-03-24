A missing New Jersey State Police trooper who was last seen walking away from a health facility was found safe in Pennsylvania, State Police said Friday.
Jason Dare, 46, of Cumberland County, was reported missing after he was last seen leaving the facility in Media, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.
State Police previously described Dare as being an "endangered person."
Pension records show Dare has been a member of the State Police since at least 2004.
— Eric Conklin
