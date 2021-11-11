Missing Mullica Twp. man safely located, police say

Mullica Township police announced Thursday they have safely located a 61-year-old township man who had been missing since last month.
Police said that after following multiple leads from the public and an intensive investigation, James K. Griffiths, of the Sweetwater section, was located safely.
Support Local Journalism
"We would like to thank all the volunteers, outside agencies, and the general public who submitted multiple leads as to his possible whereabouts," police wrote on their social media account.
Griffiths, who suffers from memory loss, was reported missing Oct. 24. A group search was conducted Saturday in the wooded area of Sixth and Seventh avenues in the township.
— John Russo
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.