Missing Mullica Twp. man safely located, police say
Missing Mullica Twp. man safely located, police say

James K. Griffiths

James K. Griffiths, 61, of Mullica Township, has been missing since Oct. 24.

 Mullica Township Police Department, provided

Mullica Township police announced Thursday they have safely located a 61-year-old township man who had been missing since last month.

Police said that after following multiple leads from the public and an intensive investigation, James K. Griffiths, of the Sweetwater section, was located safely.

"We would like to thank all the volunteers, outside agencies, and the general public who submitted multiple leads as to his possible whereabouts," police wrote on their social media account.

Griffiths, who suffers from memory loss, was reported missing Oct. 24. A group search was conducted Saturday in the wooded area of Sixth and Seventh avenues in the township.

— John Russo

