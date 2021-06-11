 Skip to main content
Missing Lower Township woman found
Missing Lower Township woman found

Crystal Wren-Mazziot, 28,

Crystal Wren-Mazziot, 28, was last seen at her residence in the Villas section of Lower Township and is described as a white woman who is 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds, police said. She also walks with a walker and has no other identifying characteristics.

 Molly Shelly

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police Friday said they have located a missing woman who had not been heard from since Tuesday.

The Lower Township Police Department sent out a message to the community asking for assistance Friday evening and about two hours later reported that she had been located. They did not provide more details.

According to the original notice, Crystal Wren-Mazziot, 28, was last seen at her residence in the Villas section of Lower Township. On Tuesday, Wren-Mazziot spoke with her mother on the phone. Her mother had not been able to contact her since then.

