LOWER TOWNSHIP — A township man police say hasn't been seen in about a week was approached by police in Monmouth County a day before he was reported missing, police say.
Corey McFadden, 33, was approached by Manasquan police Sunday evening, one day before his coworkers reported him missing, police said Friday.
During his encounter, a new image of McFadden was captured by an officer's body camera, police said in a news release.
McFadden, who may be using the alias "Corey Samuels," was reported missing after he did not work his shift Monday.
Police believed in announcing his disappearance earlier this week that he may have traveled to northern New Jersey. That theory was confirmed when they learned his vehicle was found unoccupied on the Garden State Parkway northbound near milepost 96.4 on Sunday morning. Residents living nearby were asked to check security footage for signs of the missing man, police said.
People are also reading…
Anyone with information can call police at 609-886-2711.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.