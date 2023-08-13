Update: Police said at 6:21 p.m. Sunday that Jonathan Vandoren had been safely located.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Township police are asking for help in locating a 29-year-old man, they said Sunday.
Jonathan Vandoren, 29, was reported as a missing endangered person Sunday by family, police said. It is believed he is traveling toward the Atlantic City area.
Vandoren is a 5-foot-10, 180-pound white man with brown hair. What he is wearing is not known, police said, but he may be driving a white 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 609-886-2711.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
