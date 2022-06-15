Missing Hammonton Juvenile found

UPDATE: Hammonton police say Molina-Galves has been returned safely.
HAMMONTON — Police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by his mother Tuesday.
Marcos Molina-Galves left his mother's custody and reportedly disappeared about 11:30 p.m., police said. Investigators do not know where he may have been headed.
Police said Molina-Galves was not lured, abducted or forcibly removed from his home.
Molina-Galves was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, gray pants and black shoes, police said. They did not give his age.
Tips about Molina-Galves' whereabouts can be reported to police at 609-561-4000, ext. 1. Tips can be anonymous.
