Missing Galloway woman found

UPDATE: Heather Kaczynski has been found, Galloway police said Saturday afternoon.
A township resident saw Kaczynski walking out of the woods on Vienna Avenue in the Germania section of the township, shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release.
The township Ambulance Squad transported Kaczynski to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.
Police said "many members of the public" phoned in tips since Kaczynski was reported missing.
The original story is below.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a missing township woman who recently suffered a head injury and has been dealing with post-concussion related symptoms, police said Friday.
Heather Kaczynski, 46, was last seen at her home on Liebig Avenue about 5 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release. She is described as a white woman with blondish brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-1 and 121 pounds.
When family members arrived home at 11 p.m. Thursday, Kaczynski was missing but her phone, watch, purse and identification were left behind.
Kaczynski's family is concerned for her well being because she suffered a head injury within the past week and it's unclear whether she has her medication with her, police said.
Police, ambulance and firefighters searched a 2-mile area with no results, police said. The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office used a bloodhound to track Kaczynski's scent but was unsuccessful in locating her.
A State Police helicopter search of wooded areas also yielded no results.
Anyone with information about Kaczynski can call police at 609-652-3705 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234.
Staff Writer Molly Shelly contributed to this report.
