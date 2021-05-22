Missing Galloway woman found

UPDATE: Heather Kaczynski has been found, Galloway police said Saturday afternoon.

A township resident saw Kaczynski walking out of the woods on Vienna Avenue in the Germania section of the township, shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release.

The township Ambulance Squad transported Kaczynski to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

Police said "many members of the public" phoned in tips since Kaczynski was reported missing.

The original story is below.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a missing township woman who recently suffered a head injury and has been dealing with post-concussion related symptoms, police said Friday.

Heather Kaczynski, 46, was last seen at her home on Liebig Avenue about 5 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release. She is described as a white woman with blondish brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-1 and 121 pounds.

When family members arrived home at 11 p.m. Thursday, Kaczynski was missing but her phone, watch, purse and identification were left behind.