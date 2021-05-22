 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missing Galloway woman found
0 comments

Missing Galloway woman found

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE: Heather Kaczynski has been found, Galloway police said Saturday afternoon.

A township resident saw Kaczynski walking out of the woods on Vienna Avenue in the Germania section of the township, shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release.

The township Ambulance Squad transported Kaczynski to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

Police said "many members of the public" phoned in tips since Kaczynski was reported missing.

The original story is below.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a missing township woman who recently suffered a head injury and has been dealing with post-concussion related symptoms, police said Friday.

Heather Kaczynski, 46, was last seen at her home on Liebig Avenue about 5 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release. She is described as a white woman with blondish brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-1 and 121 pounds.

When family members arrived home at 11 p.m. Thursday, Kaczynski was missing but her phone, watch, purse and identification were left behind.

Kaczynski's family is concerned for her well being because she suffered a head injury within the past week and it's unclear whether she has her medication with her, police said.

Police, ambulance and firefighters searched a 2-mile area with no results, police said. The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office used a bloodhound to track Kaczynski's scent but was unsuccessful in locating her.

A State Police helicopter search of wooded areas also yielded no results.

Anyone with information about Kaczynski can call police at 609-652-3705 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234.

Staff Writer Molly Shelly contributed to this report.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News