LOWER TOWNSHIP – Police say a 14-year-old boy last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Erma section of Lower Township has been found as of Thursday.
Police had asked for help finding Joshua Cornwell. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a black Columbia jacket, black eyeglasses and a dark baseball cap and may have been heading to Wildwood.
The main number for the Lower Township Police department is 609-886-1619.
