Missing child reported in Lower Township

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing from the North Cape May section of Lower Township, police said Monday morning.

The boy, Douglas Haggerty Jr., was reported missing at 12:41 a.m. Monday, according to the police report. He was last seen on Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m. in North Cape May, wearing black pants and Vans brand sneakers, riding a silver bike.

“His destination is unknown and he is known to ride his bike in parking lots and on the side of the road in a ‘wheelie’ style,” police said in a statement on Monday.

He is described as white, 4 foot 10 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Officers asked anyone with information to call the detective division of the Lower Township Police Department at 609-886-2711.

