Missing child from Lower Township has been located
Missing child from Lower Township has been located

082821-pac-nws-missing

Douglas Haggerty Jr., 12, was reported missing on Monday. He was last seen in the North Cape May section of Lower Township.

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 12-year-old boy from Lower Township who was missing has been located. 

The boy, Douglas Haggerty Jr., was reported missing at 12:41 a.m. Monday, according to the police report. At around 3:30 p.m., police announced Haggerty has been located.

