Missing Camden County man may be near Atlantic City, police say

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A missing man out of Camden County may be in the Atlantic City area, traveling there possibly by public transportation, police said.
Edward Bruce was last seen in the township's Sicklerville section on Thursday. He's 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds, police said.
Police believe Bruce may have used NJ Transit since he does not drive a car.
Information about Bruce or his whereabouts should be directed to township police, at 609-567-0700.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.