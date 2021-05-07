Missing Bridgeton girl’s father posts video to YouTube

The father of Dulce Maria Alavez, the Bridgeton girl who went missing from a city park in September 2019, posted a video to YouTube last week.
Alavez, who was 5 at the time of her disappearance, disappeared from a playground behind Alden Field in Bridgeton on Sept. 16, 2019, while playing with her 3-year-old brother.
Bridgeton police, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, State Police and the FBI continue to investigate the case.
The video was posted April 25, which was Dulce’s 7th birthday.
The 5 minute, 40 second video is a montage of photos and videos of Dulce set to music. When the music stops, a man starts speaking saying he is Edgar Perez, Dulce’s father.
“As we all know, today is my daughter’s birthday,” he states in the video. “I decided to release this video because it’s been almost two years since she disappeared. I’m really, really sad and hurt. I don’t know where she is. I don’t know who she is with. I don’t know even if my baby girl is OK.
“Just like everyone, I want to know where she is.”
He went on to say he was in his daughter’s life and took care of her since she was a baby.
“I changed her diapers and did everything for her,” he said.
He stated in the video he had been deported from the United States in 2018, but when he was in New Jersey before his deportation he would see her “not every day, but every time I could.”
“Don’t lose hope,” he said.
Bridgeton police Chief Michael Gaimari confirmed the man in the video is Dulce’s father and that the footage of Dulce in the video was taken prior to her disappearance.
He said investigators have not made contact with the father but have reached out to federal authorities involved in the case.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said the YouTube video was brought to the attention of the Prosecutor's Office shortly after it was posted. She declined to answer further questions, saying Dulce’s disappearance is still an open investigation.
“This is an active, ongoing investigation that will continue to remain so until such time as we determine who is responsible for Dulce's disappearance,” Webb-McRae said in an email. “We ask the public to continue to report anything that they believe might lead to us determining what happened to Dulce.”
Anyone with information may call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033. Tips also can be texted anonymously to tip411. Be sure to include "Bridgeton" or "CCPOTIP" in the subtext.
Authorities say they will not ask about immigration status if a resident is a witness in this matter.
