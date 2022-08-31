Missing boater rescued near Dennis Creek after night adrift

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, is lucky to be alive after a harrowing night on the water, and he knows it.

The resident of the Villas section of Lower Township set out in a 10-foot flat-bottom vessel known as a jon boat into the Delaware Bay to capture a video near sunset Monday.

As he reported on his Facebook page in a public post Wednesday morning, the back corner of his boat cut into a swell, and water flooded in.

“I tried to shift my weight to the other side and when I stood up the boat flipped and I was in the water,” he wrote.

A friend who saw a video he had streamed to Facebook contacted the Coast Guard, according to Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally, a Coast Guard spokesperson. Lally said he watched Hosford’s video, which ends with a request that if he is not back in an hour to come look for him.

The Coast Guard and the State Police Marine Services Bureau began an extensive search.

Rescue crews included a Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, a Coast Guard Station Cape May 29-foot response boat, a Coast Guard Station Fortescue 29-foot response boat, the Coast Guard cutter Rollin Fritch, a State Police helicopter and a State Police boat crew.

Hosford spent the night adrift. He wrote that he spent about two hours clinging to the capsized boat. He tried to disconnect the motor to no avail. He hoped someone would see him from a passing boat.

“No one came and the sun was almost down and I knew I had to somehow get in the boat,” Hosford wrote. “I flipped it over and it was full of water and I attempted to get in and it flipped again. I flipped it back over and pulled myself to the front of the boat and pulled myself in and paddled out all the water. It took everything out of me.”

Unable to start the motor, he drifted for 14 hours, sitting in the middle of the boat and balancing it through the swells, screaming when he saw a boat.

“In the morning, I stood up and started waving my shirt and the State Police saw me and rescued me,” Hosford wrote.

He was found at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Dennis Creek, which feeds into the bay and forms the border between Dennis and Middle townships, north of the search area.

“He was transported back to State Police Marine Services Bureau Bivalve Station, where he was treated by medical personnel and was determined to not have suffered any life-threatening injuries,” said Trooper Brandi Slota of the State Police public information unit.

“He was found by the New Jersey State Police, safe and sound, and they were able to bring him back safely,” Lally said.

The initial call came in at 9:50 p.m. Monday, when Hosford’s friend reported him overdue. He was expected to return by 6:30 p.m.

While the search was underway, officials reported that part of the urgency was that Hosford did not have a life jacket, a whistle or other safety gear in his boat. That won’t happen again, according to Hosford’s post.

“I’m an idiot for going out there with no safety gear and am terribly sorry for putting everyone through this. God gave me a slap and I deserved it. I learned my lesson and am grateful to live another day,” he wrote Wednesday.