Missing boat from Cape May found off Delaware

The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday found a missing Cape May-based sailing vessel 214 miles east of Delaware.

Boaters Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, were last in contact with family and friends Dec. 3, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. The two were traveling aboard the Atrevida II from Cape May to Marathon, Florida, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The Atrevida II was found to be without fuel and power, rendering their radios and navigation equipment inoperable, the Coast Guard said. Hyde and Ditomasso gained the attention of the crew of the tanker vessel Silver Muna by waving their arms and a flag.

Hyde, Ditomasso and a pet dog were brought aboard the Silver Muna at 4:18 p.m. They were evaluated by the vessel’s medical staff with no immediate concerns, the Coast Guard said. The two will remain aboard the Silver Muna as it proceeds to its next port of call in New York, where they will be transferred to a Coast Guard vessel for further evaluation and reunification with their family and friends.

On Sunday, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Fifth District command center were notified of Hyde and Ditomasso being overdue. The Coast Guard began urgent marine information broadcasts and direct communication with commercial vessels in the area in an attempt to locate them. The Coast Guard launched multiple aircraft and boats to search for the Atrevida II. Additionally, vessels from the U.S. Navy’s Second Fleet and commercial and recreational vessel traffic within in the search area contributed to the effort, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard, Navy and maritime partners searched a combined 21,164 square miles of water, spanning from northern Florida to the waters east of New Jersey, the Coast Guard said.

“This is an excellent example of the maritime community’s combined efforts to ensure safety of life at sea,” said Cmdr. Daniel Schrader, spokesperson for Coast Guard Atlantic Area. “We are overjoyed with the outcome of the case and look forward to reuniting Mr. Hyde and Mr. Ditomasso with their family and friends."

Schrader went on to stress the importance of proper safety equipment and preparedness when going to sea.

"Having an emergency position indicating radio beacon, or EPIRB, allows mariners to immediately make contact with first responders in an emergency," he said.