Missing Atlantic City woman found dead

ATLANTIC CITY — The body of a missing city woman was recovered in the Great Egg Harbor Inlet off Longport, police said Wednesday.
Nyuyet Mai, 51, was reported missing by her family June 24, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release. She'd last been seen entering the beach at Florida Avenue.
State Police are investigating her death, Fair said. Anyone with information can call them at 609-882-2000 or city police at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411, 847411. Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
— Vincent Jackson
