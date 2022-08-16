Missing Atlantic City teen located, police said

ATLANTIC CITY - A missing 17-year-old girl has returned home safely, police said Tuesday.
Nagila Watson, was last seen Saturday night near the Carver Hall Apartments, around the 500 block of North Tennessee and North South Carolina avenues here.
No additional details were released.
