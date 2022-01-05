Missing Atlantic City teen found

ATLANTIC CITY — Darlene Cross, 13, has been found, city police said Thursday.
Cross was last seen at 4 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Ohio Avenue, police said. She was reported missing at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Police did not give a time of when she was located.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
