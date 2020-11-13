Missing Atlantic City male resident still not found after more than two weeks

Isiah Ruffin, 29, of Atlantic City, has been missing since last week, police say.
CAROLYN RUFFIN / PROVIDED
ATLANTIC CITY — Police confirmed Friday that a 29-year-old male city resident, who has been missing for more than two weeks, has still not been located, Lt. Kevin Fair said.
At 7:42 a.m. Oct. 27, officers responded to the Caspian Avenue beach in reference to a concerned citizen finding a man’s belongings, Fair said in a news release last month.
Officers arrived to find the belongings that included clothing, a cellphone and a driver’s license for Isiah Ruffin, Fair said.
Officers went to multiple addresses in Atlantic City attempting to locate Ruffin, Fair said. Family members were contacted, and Ruffin was last seen Oct. 26, but his last contact was via text about 5 a.m. Oct. 27, Fair said.
Ruffin is described as a Black man, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has a bald spot on the top of his head.
The Coast Guard and State Police were alerted to the possibility Ruffin may have entered the ocean, Fair said.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous, he said.
