ATLANTIC CITY — Back when the Miss America pageant was held in the resort, thousands of people came to the island not only to see the state titleholders compete, but to make a fun weekend out of the event by visiting casinos, bars, restaurants and other businesses that support the city’s economy after Labor Day.

And while Miss America has long since left the state, the Miss’d America Pageant — a drag contest that has been an Atlantic City staple since the 1990s — is adding events in an effort to increase the pageant’s impact by not only spreading its message of diversity, equality and inclusivity, but promoting the city’s economy and tourism.

In addition to the competition Saturday night at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, the Miss’d America Pageant Organization hosts a variety of pre- and post-pageant events to facilitate the city’s cultural and economic growth.

“We also bring a large group of meeting planners into the city for the weekend to not only showcase the pageant, but to showcase the city in hopes that they will consider Atlantic City as a location to bring their meetings or their conventions to,” said Larry Sieg, president and CEO of Visit Atlantic City, one of Miss’d America’s major sponsors. “One of the problems is that, you know, Atlantic City always has a perception issue. So to be able to have events like this are important, where you can bring in a specific target market and showcase the city. It very easily changes their perception of Atlantic City ... and nobody throws a party better than we do.”

Before 2010, Miss’d America weekend consisted of the pageant and a VIP brunch that was started by Gary Hill and his partner, John Schultz, the co-creators of the pageant.

Now, the organization hosts drag bingo Friday at Hard Rock, followed by a post-pageant party Saturday.

In addition, other organizations have started to host a variety of LGBTQ-centered events, like the Pride Run Series 5K and 10K races happening Saturday on the Boardwalk.

Hill and Schultz created the Miss’d America Pageant as a spoof of Miss America that could include the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender communities.

The two hosted their first Miss’d America Pageant at Studio Six, one of Atlantic City’s gay bars, in the ‘90s, and since then, the competition has outgrown the bar scene, Hill said.

The annual drag competition has stayed true to its fun, diverse and inclusive roots, while also becoming the biggest LGBTQ event the city hosts, said Richard Helfant, executive producer of the pageant.

“And it sort of tells the world that Atlantic City is open, Atlantic City does not discriminate and that Atlantic City welcomes everybody, no matter who or what you are, or who you love,” said Helfant.

This year, about 1,200 people are expected to fill the Hard Rock’s Seminole Ballroom for a sold-out show. Helfant said the show, which has been hosted at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, where Miss America once was held, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and other prime locations in the city, sells out every year.

The queens will show their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in four categories — swimsuit, evening wear, talent and a question-and-answer segment.

Hill said the question-and-answer segment was important because the winner will represent not only Atlantic City but the area’s LGBTQ community.

“Crowning a queen who is well-spoken and well-informed that can answer off the fly is important,” Hill said.

The winner of Miss’d America is looked at as an activist who helps better the relationship between people and the LGBTQ community while representing the Miss’d America Pageant Organization.

Hill said the drag competition supports LGBTQ charities. Since its founding, the pageant has donated about $530,000 to the South Jersey AIDS Alliance, the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS organizations in New York, the Human Rights Campaign and others.

“Even if there wasn’t a Miss America pageant this year, there will always be a Miss’d America Pageant,” Hill said.

GALLERY 2021 Miss'd America Pageant in Atlantic City