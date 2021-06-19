Miss New Jersey to be crowned tonight in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Miss New Jersey Education Foundation will crown a new Miss New Jersey this weekend at the Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.
It will be the first time since 2019 a Miss N.J. will be crowned. A delay caused by the global pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 competition.
Thirty-two women will compete for the title of Miss New Jersey. The top prizes include a $16,500 scholarship, a chance to compete in the Miss America competition, and of course, the coveted crown.
This year’s Miss America competition will be held in December at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Miss America Organization announced earlier this year a three-year deal to host the pageant at the casino, which was the host the last time the competition was held in 2019. Before it was held in Connecticut, the pageant was held in Atlantic City from 2013 to 2018.
“After a year off, I think this year’s pageant is actually fantastic. Everyone is excited, especially the girls,” said Kay Aspell, a producer for the Miss New Jersey competition. “It’s been a long time coming.”
The Miss New Jersey Education Foundation and the Miss America Organization were forced to cancel the Miss New Jersey and Miss America pageant competitions last year.
“Waiting 11 months, just to wait another 11 months was crazy,” said Miss Eastern Shore, Molly Marie Pugliese, 20, of Egg Harbor Township. “Everything happens for a reason. So I guess this just gave us more time to practice.”
Because of this cancellation, all the competitors who held titles from 2019 retained them for the extra year, and were automatically called to come back for this year’s competition.
One exception to this was Miss Blue and Gold Brittney Portes, who competed for her title over Zoom.
“Most of the girls were crowned two years ago, so I’m kind of an anomaly,” said Portes, 22.
Throughout the pandemic, the competitors and organization had to adapt to constantly changing COVID-19 safety guidelines and regulations. Restrictions affected how many people could be in the audience, if any at all, to the possibility of this year’s pageant being live streamed.
Miss Atlantic Shores Rachelle Legrand was determined to continue her social impact initiative throughout the pandemic. She found herself adjusting by leading virtual talks for her social impact initiative, “Start the Conversation,” which is an initiative to encourage conversations about diversity and inclusion.
“I want to plant the seed and make a conscious effort to change society,” said Legrand. “The pandemic made me choose a different route. It taught me how to not stop having these conversations.”
Miss Collegiate Shellby Watts, from Vineland, also said she had to be “pretty flexible” during the year-long break from pageants.
“I had to rely on social media, my sponsors, and the community to adjust and stay in touch with people,” said Watts, 21, whose social impact initiative is Pediatric Stroke Awareness. Watts suffered a stroke when she was 11, and she credits her mother, who recognized her daughter was having a stroke, with saving her life.
“Flexibility is the name of the game,” Aspell said. “Every week, there was a new guideline or rule, and we had to keep the girls up-to-date, which made it harder getting ready this year, but everyone adapted well.”
Aspell said this year’s competition was going to be “very, very different for everyone.”
“We missed out on the sisterhood, being together ... all of that got taken away from us, but I’m just glad we got to come back.”
Aside from the organization, guests and the competitors following COVID-19 safety guidelines and regulations, the Miss New Jersey Education Foundation and Miss America Organization is reinventing “the new competition” into one that focuses more on the strength and evolution of women.
The swimsuit section and evening gown section will no longer be part of the competition, to focus on the evolution of Miss New Jersey as a woman, and the evolution of women in society, according to the Miss New Jersey Educational Foundation.
The Miss New Jersey competition will now focus on women empowerment through aspects such as their leadership skills, their social impact initiatives, communication skills and intelligence.
“It’s not always about the crown,” Aspell said. “It’s what they learn.”
