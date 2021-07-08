Miss New Jersey, second runner-up honored by Middle Township Committee

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The municipality had not one but two residents finish in the top 10 of the recent Miss New Jersey pageant.

The Township Committee honored Miss New Jersey Alyssa Sullivan and second runner-up Augostina Mallous on Wednesday during their regular meeting.

July 7 also was declared Alyssa Sullivan Day in the township.

Mayor Tim Donohue said the first word that comes to mind when he thinks of Sullivan is tenacious. Sullivan was competing for the sixth time when she won Miss New Jersey on June 19 at Resorts Casino Hotel.

Donohue said Sullivan has always been appreciative of her hometown, and at 19, Mallous was the youngest of the women who made it into the top 10.

"I hope that next year we are here with the Miss America and the next Miss New Jersey," Donohue said.

Sullivan will compete in the Miss America Competition in December at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut.

To convey the fact that Sullivan did not become Miss New Jersey overnight, Donohue told the members of the public in attendance of some of her past achievements, including the fact that she graduated from Middle Township Middle School in 2014 and was the class president and took 17 years of dance.