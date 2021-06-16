Miss New Jersey pageant returns to Atlantic City this weekend

ATLANTIC CITY — The Miss New Jersey Education Foundation will crown a new Miss New Jersey this weekend at the Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.
It will be the first time since 2019 a Miss N.J. will be crowned. A delay caused by the global pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 competition.
Thirty-two women will compete for the title of Miss New Jersey. The top prizes include a $16,500 scholarship, a chance to compete in the Miss America competition, and of course, the coveted crown.
This year's Miss America competition will be held in December at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Miss America Organization announced earlier this year a three-year deal to host the pageant at the casino, which was the host the last time the competition was held in 2019. Before it was held in Connecticut, the pageant was held in Atlantic City from 2013 to 2018.
“After a year off, I think this year’s pageant is actually fantastic. Everyone is excited, especially the girls,” said Kay Aspell, a producer for the Miss New Jersey competition. “It’s been a long time coming.”
The Miss New Jersey Education Foundation and the Miss America Organization were forced to cancel the Miss New Jersey and Miss America pageant competitions last year.
“Waiting 11 months, just to wait another 11 months was crazy,” said Miss Eastern Shore, Molly Marie Pugliese, 20, of Egg Harbor Township. “Everything happens for a reason. So I guess this just gave us more time to practice.”
Because of this cancellation, all the competitors who held titles from 2019 retained them for the extra year, and were automatically called to come back for this year’s competition.
One exception to this was Miss Blue and Gold Brittney Portes, who competed for her title over Zoom.
“Most of the girls were crowned two years ago, so I’m kind of an anomaly,” said Portes, 22.
Throughout the pandemic, the competitors and organization had to adapt to constantly changing COVID-19 safety guidelines and regulations. Restrictions affected how many people could be in the audience, if any at all, to the possibility of this year’s pageant being live streamed.
Miss Atlantic Shores Rachelle Legrand was determined to continue her social impact initiative throughout the pandemic. She found herself adjusting by leading virtual talks for her social impact initiative, "Start the Conversation," which is an initiative to encourage conversations about diversity and inclusion.
“I want to plant the seed and make a conscious effort to change society,” said Legrand. “The pandemic made me choose a different route. It taught me how to not stop having these conversations.”
Miss Collegiate Shellby Watts, from Vineland, also said she had to be “pretty flexible” during the year-long break from pageants.
“I had to rely on social media, my sponsors, and the community to adjust and stay in touch with people,” said Watts, 21, whose social impact initiative is Pediatric Stroke Awareness. Watts suffered a stroke when she was 11, and she credits her mother, who recognized her daughter was having a stroke, with saving her life.
“Flexibility is the name of the game,” Aspell said. “Every week, there was a new guideline or rule, and we had to keep the girls up-to-date, which made it harder getting ready this year, but everyone adapted well.”
Aspell said this year’s competition was going to be “very, very different for everyone."
“We missed out on the sisterhood, being together ... all of that got taken away from us, but I’m just glad we got to come back.”
Aside from the organization, guests and the competitors following COVID-19 safety guidelines and regulations, the Miss New Jersey Education Foundation and Miss America Organization is reinventing “the new competition” into one that focuses more on the strength and evolution of women.
The swimsuit section and evening gown section will no longer be part of the competition, to focus on the evolution of Miss New Jersey as a woman, and the evolution of women in society, according to the Miss New Jersey Educational Foundation.
The Miss New Jersey competition will now focus on women empowerment through aspects such as their leadership skills, their social impact initiatives, communication skills and intelligence.
“It’s not always about the crown,” Aspell said. “It’s what they learn.”
Meet the 2021 Miss New Jersey competitors
Miss Atlantic Coast
Name: Taylor Swanger
Hometown: Wenonah
School: Penn State University
Social Impact Initiative: The Wellness Project
Talent: Vocal
Miss Atlantic Shores
Name: Rachelle LeGrand
Hometown: Morganville
School: Rutgers University
Social Impact Initiative: Start the Conversation
Talent: Vocal
Miss Bay Shores
Name: Michelle Wanner
Hometown: Sea Isle City
School: Saint Joseph's University
Social Impact Initiative: Puppies with Professions
Talent: Dance
Miss Bergen County
Name: Ria Gulati
Hometown: Fair Lawn
School: Rutgers University
Social Impact Initiative: What You Think Is What You Become: Practice Positivity
Talent: Cultural Dance
Miss Blue & Gold
Name: Brittney Portes
Hometown: Paramus
School: Marist College
Social Impact Initiative: Grow A Garden, Grow Yourself
Talent: Flute
Miss Cape May County
Name: Cassidy Diamond
Hometown: Ocean City
School: University of Alabama
Social Impact Initiative: Crushing the Crisis
Talent: Tap Dance
Miss Cape Resort
Name: Avonlea Canizzaro
Hometown: Marmora
School: Jolie Health and Beauty Academy
Social Impact Initiative: We Will Not Be Silenced
Talent: Vocal
Miss Cape Shores
Name: Hannah Vendetta
Hometown: Pitman
School: Rowan University
Social Impact Initiative: Save Your Lungs, Save Your Life
Talent: Tahitian Dance
Miss Central Coast
Name: Ashley Murphy
Hometown: Carneys Point
Social Impact Initiative: 4-H : Making Your Best Better
Talent: Classical Vocal
Miss Central Jersey
Name: Ariel Staffin
Hometown: Bridgewater
School: Cornell University
Social Impact Initiative: SALUTE: Serving, Advocating, Leading, Understanding, Teaching, Empowering
Talent: Vocal Percussion
Miss Central Jersey Coastline
Name: Krystle Tomlinson
Hometown: Scotch Plains
School: The American Musical & Dramatic Academy
Social Impact Initiative: A.P.P.L.A.U.S.E.-Inspiring Youth in the Arts
Talent: Vocal
Miss Coastal Shores
Name: Jacqueline Blizzard
Hometown: Moorestown
School: Moorestown High School
Social Impact Initiative: Ladies Out Loud
Talent: Cello
Miss Collegiate
Name: Shelby Watts
Hometown: Vineland
School: Rowan University
Social Impact Initiative: Pediatric Stroke Awareness
Talent: Dance
Miss Cumberland County
Name: Madison Saul
Hometown: Bridgeton
School: Stevenson University
Social Impact Initiative: R.I.S.E. - Reach out. Inspire.Strengthen. Empower
Talent: Vocal/Ukele
Miss Eastern Shores
Name: Molly Marie Pugliese
Hometown: Egg Harbor Township
School: Stockton University
Social Impact Initiative: Unapologetically You
Talent: Vocal
MIss Garden State
Name: Augostina Mallous
Hometown: Cape May Court House
School: Hofstra University
Social Impact Initiative: Stop The Traffic!
Talent: Dance
Miss Gloucester County Area
Name: Gabrielle Allen
Hometown: Mickleton
School: University of Scranton
Social Impact Initiative: Don't Diss the Ability - Inclusion and Awareness
Talent: Vocal
Miss Liberty
Name: Abby Dell'Aglio
Hometown: Waldwick
School: Stockton University
Social Impact Initiative: Things Get Solved When You Get Involved
Talent: Dance
MIss Monmouth
Name: Adele Taylor
Hometown: Williamstown
School: Spelman College
Social Impact Initiative: One Book At A Time
Talent: Dance
Miss North Jersey
Name: Veronica Tullo
Hometown: Towaco
School: Mountain Lakes High School
Social Impact Initiative: Suicide & Mental Health Education
Talent: Classical Vocal
Miss Northern Highlands
Name: Justine Murray
Hometown: Denville
School: Syracuse University
Social Impact Initiative: Don't Shout Down, Don't Shut Down, Let's Talk
Talent: Vocal
Miss Northern Lakes
Name: Baylee Bosma
Hometown: Vernon
School: Vernon High School
Social Impact Initiative: Love Your Lungs
Talent: Vocal/Ukelele
Miss Northern Lights
Name: Megan McGowan
Hometown: Woolwich
School: Drew University
Social Impact Initiative: Mentoring Matters
Talent: Vocal
Miss Ocean Sands
Name: Francesca Collins
Hometown: Blackwood
School: Delaware Law School: Widener University
Social Impact Initiative: Teal Butterfly: Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Talent: Piano
Miss Ramapo Valley
Name: Ariela Pizza
Hometown: Franklin Lakes
School: Manhattan School of Music
Social Impact Initiative: Music Therapy for the Sick and Elderly
Talent: Vocal
Miss Seashore Line
Name: Alyssa Sullivan
Hometown: Cape May Court House
School: Rowan University
Social Impact Initiative: Peer Challenge Commit 2 Character
Talent: Vocal
Miss Seaside Counties
Name: Thushara Korattyil
Hometown: Plainsboro
School: University of Houston, College of Pharmacy
Social Impact Initiative: Breast Cancer - Because There Is More To Do
Talent: Cultural Dance
Miss Shore Resort
Name: Samantha McConaghy
Hometown: Mays Landing
School: Cedar Creek High School
Social Impact Initiative: Ignite Imaginations: S.T.E.M.Education
Talent: Irish Dance
MIss South Jersey
Name: Madison Welsh
Hometown: West Deptford
School: Neumann University
Social Impact Initiative: S.P.I.N.- Share Positive Instead of Negative
Talent: Tap Dance
Miss South Shore
Name: Ashley Kulikowski
Hometown: Glassboro
School: Rowan University
Social Impact Initiative: Fearless Movement - Epilepsy Awareness
Talent: Piano
Miss Stars & Stripes
Name: Hailey Guldin
Hometown: Brooklawn
School: Rowan University
Social Impact Initiative: Know your part, Do your part, Supporting Survivors
Talent: Dance
Miss Veterans Day
Name: Jacqueline Algarra
Hometown: Marlton
School: Holy Family University
Social Impact Initiative: Eating Disorder Awareness & Finding Strength in Self Worth
Talent: Vocal
