Miss New Jersey pageant returns to Atlantic City this weekend

“I had to rely on social media, my sponsors, and the community to adjust and stay in touch with people,” said Watts, 21, whose social impact initiative is Pediatric Stroke Awareness. Watts suffered a stroke when she was 11, and she credits her mother, who recognized her daughter was having a stroke, with saving her life.

“Flexibility is the name of the game,” Aspell said. “Every week, there was a new guideline or rule, and we had to keep the girls up-to-date, which made it harder getting ready this year, but everyone adapted well.”

Aspell said this year’s competition was going to be “very, very different for everyone."

“We missed out on the sisterhood, being together ... all of that got taken away from us, but I’m just glad we got to come back.”

Aside from the organization, guests and the competitors following COVID-19 safety guidelines and regulations, the Miss New Jersey Education Foundation and Miss America Organization is reinventing “the new competition” into one that focuses more on the strength and evolution of women.