Miss America volunteers gather in Atlantic City this weekend to commemorate 100 years

“I look at it like if someone comes into town and has a huge job interview that takes two weeks and has no transportation, and doesn’t know where the various locations are that the interviews have to happen,” she said. “It’s like you have a house guest with the one exception: She’s not living at your house, she’s living at a hotel or a casino.”

During those years, she developed friendships with a lot of the contestants she hosted. Some have invited her and her husband, Jim, to weddings in other states, and she’s met other contestants when they come back to Atlantic City.

“To me, I’ve never had a contestant that wasn’t a Miss America, but I did have one crowned Miss America,” she said.

That one was Vanessa Williams, Miss America 1983. Caterson said she still occasionally meets with Williams when she comes to Atlantic City to perform. But she will never forget what Williams did for her family shortly after she was crowned and before the title was taken away from her due to a nude photo scandal.