Mini golf course proposed for Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A Casino Reinvestment Development Authority hearing is scheduled for April 15 to discuss a proposed 18-hole, beach block miniature golf course that will include two levels, a clubhouse and a pedestrian bridge to the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

The public hearing will be held online. The applicant is North Beach Mini Golf LLC, and the project seeks a use variance as well as variances from existing setbacks, parking and signage regulations. The Euclid Avenue property is owned by Gerald Schatz, of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, according to online tax records.

The hearing will be 10 a.m. online. The public will have the opportunity to view the meeting and present objections, ask questions, provide comments or offer evidence. Questions may be emailed to the land use regulation enforcement officer at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Questions will be entered into the record and answered during the meeting, if possible. Register in advance at crda.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ha6qJAmCRtaBqT5ferDYwQ.

To access the meeting and participate in public comment by phone, dial 312-626-6799, 929-205-6099, 301-715-8592, 346-248-7799, 669-900-6833 or 253-215-8782. Use webinar ID 994 8585 4688 and passcode 125825.