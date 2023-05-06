OCEAN CITY — Putters will replace hoagies at 34th Street and Asbury Avenue, where the city Planning Board has approved a proposal for a miniature golf course at 3360 Asbury Ave.

For more than a decade, that was Blitz’s Market, a deli and sandwich shop that once had several locations, including three in Ocean City. There is still a Blitz’s in Sea Isle City. A message on the store’s answering machine states it will open for the season in May.

But the 34th Street location has chains around the parking lot and little sign of life, aside from bright purple flowers on the corner of the lot.

Patrick O’Hara applied for site plan approval to create a new mini golf facility at the location, which will make that the southernmost existing miniature golf business in Ocean City. Planning Board Chairman John Loper said the vote was unanimous, and that several neighbors spoke in support of the project at a recent board meeting.

Loper said there is also a proposal for another miniature golf location for a different now-vacant commercial building on 34th Street.

Police officer named Cape May’s first employee of the month

CAPE MAY — Patrolman William Comly III came late and didn’t stay long when he was honored at a recent City Council meeting as Cape May’s first employee of the month.

Comly was on duty as the meeting took place and did not interrupt his workday long to accept the honor as the April recipient from city elected officials.

City Manager Mike Voll recently began the program, which is similar to efforts in other communities.

“These individuals consistently exhibit a positive and supportive attitude and make contributions beyond the usual expectations of their employment,” reads a statement from the city explaining the program.

Comly was nominated for his dedication as a field trainer and the guidance he provides to new officers.

“He always has a positive attitude, friendly demeanor, and energizes the room. He is a proactive employee and thoughtful planner, always leading the pack one step ahead,” reads the city statement.

Peers can nominate each other for the recognition. Management, department heads and supervisors are ineligible.

Community day planned in Sea Isle

SEA ISLE CITY — Saturday, May 6, is Community Day in Sea Isle City, Mayor Leonard Desiderio told residents and visitors in a recent email announcement.

“I hope as many people as possible can participate in one or more of the activities we have planned for you,” he said.

Events include a City Council meeting at 9 a.m. at the municipal building on John F. Kennedy Boulevard; a free document shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon at the Welcome Center parking lot across JFK; a municipal bicycle auction at 10:15 a.m. in the same lot; a “meet and greet” with city officials and representatives from local civic organizations from 10 a.m. to noon and an awards ceremony at 11:30 a.m., both in the Community Lodge at 300 JFK Blvd.

“Attending our annual Community Day celebration is the perfect way to learn more about Sea Isle City, meet your neighbors, discover new ways to become involved in your community, and possibly ride home on a slightly used bicycle,” Desiderio said.

City Hall offices will be open for business from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday as part of the city’s efforts to expand available hours of operation to the public.

Crest, Little League to honor veterans May 16

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough and the Greater Wildwood Little League are set to join forces to honor military veterans ahead of a baseball game scheduled for May 16 at Higbee Field.

Residents and military veterans Michael Marino and Samuel Wilson will take part in a ceremonial first pitch at the event as part of Wildwood Crest’s participation in the statewide “We Value Our Veterans” campaign.

All military veterans from Wildwood Crest and military veterans who are the parents or grandparents of current Greater Wildwood Little League baseball, softball or tee ball players are welcome to attend the event, according to borough officials.

The pre-game ceremony to honor veterans is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a majors division baseball game between the Greater Wildwood Lions and Greater Wildwood Raging Waters at 7 p.m.

Higbee Field is located at 6000 Atlantic Ave.

Crest celebrates Arbor Day

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough, in conjunction with Crest Memorial Elementary School, celebrated Arbor Day on April 28 by highlighting the importance of trees, especially to barrier island communities.

Employees from the borough’s Department of Public Works planted two magnolia trees at its headquarters in honor of Arbor Day, while Deputy Mayor Joseph Franco and members of the borough’s Green Team met with second and third grade students at Crest Memorial to discuss how trees provide value to the community and wildlife.

The Green Team provided bookmarks to the students and explained that the entire community has a responsibility to care for trees through sustainable practices. Many of the students participated in a question-and-answer session and demonstrated their knowledge of Arbor Day and its 19th-century beginnings as part of a community action to plant trees.

The borough is engaged in its own tree stewardship action, along with tree experts at the Lomax Consulting Group, to conduct a street tree inventory of the community forestry resources. The inventory includes the mapping of all trees within the streetscape and collection of size, health and condition data for each specimen. Once the inventory exercise is completed, the borough will be able to commence tree-planting projects with the benefit of selecting proper planting locations, species composition and planting conditions information that will foster urban tree growth.

Drum fish tourney planned

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Fishermen are preparing their tackle boxes for Middle Township’s 19th annual Drum Fish Tournament from May 19-21 in the Delaware Bay.

“Everyone fishes around here, so it’s a good time for all the locals,” said Chris Denham, who has been participating in the event for eight years. “There’s a lot of good drum fishermen, so it’s competitive, but it’s also fun and friendly.”

Last year, Denham was a member of the four-person team on Captain Craig Stocker’s boat, “Little Yipps.” The longtime friends caught two drum fish that had a total weight of 88.5 pounds, earning the team second place for the heaviest combined weight.

Roy Trainor, captain of “Determined,” won first place for the heaviest combined weight (99 pounds) and for the single heaviest fish (54.3 pounds). Weigh-ins can be close, as the prize for the second heaviest fish went to Bruce Schumann, captain of “Southern Star,” who caught a drum fish weighing 54.1 pounds.

Third place for the heaviest total combined weight went to Captain Donald Douglass and his boat “Pour Again” for catching two drums weighing a total of 69.5 pounds.

The drum fish event has become a popular tradition in the community, said Suzanne Schumann, Middle’s deputy business administrator and a member of the tournament committee.

“This tournament draws a great crowd of people, many who are repeat competitors. Some have even been a part of the tournament since its initial year,” she said. “It is great to see all the families come together at the Captain’s Meeting and during weigh-ins, and it’s impressive to see all the boats lined up through the Delaware Bay every year.”

Fishermen can put their lines in the water beginning at noon May 19 and can remain fishing until noon May 21, when weigh-ins close. Boats are allowed six anglers plus one captain.

Participants can sign up at the Captain’s Meeting, held 6 p.m. May 18 at Menz Restaurant, 985 Route 47, Rio Grande, or in advance by filling out the application. The registration is $225 and includes two tickets to the Captain’s Meeting dinner. Additional tickets to the dinner can be purchased for $25 each.

Drum fish are common in the Delaware Bay. The bottom-feeding fish gets its name from the drumming, croaking or throbbing sound it makes as its muscles vibrate against its swim bladder, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife.

The state record for a single drum fish catch belongs to a fisherman who pulled up a 109-pounder in Delaware Bay in 2008.

For more information, call Anne Becica at 609-465-8732.