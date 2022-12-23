Millville Woman's Club takes part in Sweets for Seniors project

The Millville Woman’s Club took part in a Sweets for Seniors project Dec. 5. Club Vice President Mary Miskelly coordinated the event. Club members donated tins of cookies and wrapped pieces of candy, which were placed into more than 200 bags for collection by the Millville Housing Authority, which distributed the bags to senior residents.
