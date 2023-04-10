The Millville Woman's Club participated in Cumberland County Clean Communities' annual Trash Hunt event March 18.
The members bundled up and filled bags with trash in the neighborhood around their clubhouse. Pictured are MWC members Diane Alcantara, Louise Jones, Misono Miller and Joann Schmidt.
For more information on the Millville Woman's Club, visit millvillewc.org.
