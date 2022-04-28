Millville Woman’s Club hosts Author Talk
In recognition of National Library Week, the Millville Woman’s Club presented an Author Talk at the Millville Public Library with Bryan Christy, discussing his newly published novel, “In the Company of Killers,” and his journey to his work on animal trafficking.
