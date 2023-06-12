Four members of the Millvillve Woman's Club honored Memorial Day by visiting the graves of local veterans.
The club kept up its tradition of placing a wreath for veterans who fought and died for our country at the Mount Pleasant cemetery in Millville on Memorial Day. Club members Joan Fauver, Mary Miskelly, Kathy Bennett and Barbara Scudder were responsible for placing the wreath commemorating the veterans.
For more information, visit millvillewc.org.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.