MILLVILLE — A group of well wishers gathered at Glasstown Plaza recently to congratulate artist Danielle Cartier on the completion of a new mural there.

The 32-by-8-foot piece joins 12 other murals of varying sizes in a six-block area of the downtown, according to a news release from the Glasstown Arts District. It replaces a mural that was created several years ago by artist Anna Vosburgh and became worn after more than a decade.

The event was a collaboration between the Holly City Development Corp. and Millville Development Corp., two nonprofits that seek to improve and beautify the city. Emceeing the event was Marianne Lods, executive director of the Millville Development Corp.

“The mural is a new, vibrant piece of art in the ever-evolving Glasstown Arts District,” Cumberland County Commissioner Victoria Lods said.

Artist and gallery owner Cartier has worked on mural projects in other towns and Philadelphia and teaches at Rowan College of South Jersey and Stockton University. She acquired a building and opened DC Gallery & Studio on High Street in 2022. She was recently lauded by the Millville Chamber of Commerce as Artist of the Year.

“My move to the Glasstown Arts District here in Millville has given me many new opportunities for success that I may not have had elsewhere," Cartier said. "I absolutely loved working on this large mural.”