Millville teen saves woman while on the clock at Wawa

Wallup got the woman upright, he said, and two other women in the restroom at the time held her head until paramedics arrived and transported her to a local hospital.

Wallup was working a double shift after the store found itself short-staffed that day. That extra shift turned out to be an unintentional blessing.

"We are grateful for the response and the courage the associate showed by stepping in and performing CPR on a customer in need of help," company spokesperson Lori Bruce said in a statement. "We are so thankful for our associate’s response and also for the paramedics, who responded and transported the customer to a nearby hospital, and we are working on a way to properly acknowledge his actions and thank him for going above and beyond to save a life."

It was the first time the teen needed to use his CPR skills. He gained them through a class he took with his late grandmother Jonita Warren, a nurse who lived in Four Oaks, North Carolina.

He would spend summers with his grandmother, and when she needed to take the course for work, Wallup thought learning the skill would be useful.

"I like to explore my options," said Wallup, who's interested in a law enforcement career after high school.