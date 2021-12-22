Millville teen saves woman while on the clock at Wawa

MILLVILLE — For 19-year-old John Wallup, taking CPR courses with his grandmother a few years ago paid off Friday night.
Wallup, a resident of the city, works at the West Main Street Wawa when he's not in class at Millville Senior High School.
He's worked at Wawa for 10 months, typically manning the deli.
But on Friday night, the high school senior unexpectedly took on a different job.
A customer alerted Wallup to an unconscious woman in the store's bathroom about 10:30 p.m.
The teen, who is certified in CPR, ran toward the bathroom while other customers in the store didn't immediately know what was happening.
ATLANTIC CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many Americans to deviate from their holida…
"She was just purple. She wasn't breathing at all," said Wallup, who instructed his coworker, Amber, to dial 911.
He immediately began CPR, pinching the woman's nose, providing rescue breaths and delivering 75 chest compressions, as he learned in class.
The woman started breathing, but then Wallup said the situation turned grim again.
"She died on me for a second. It was like a couple of minutes," Wallup said, explaining he couldn't find a pulse. "I kept doing CPR until she came back to life and she started breathing again."
Wallup got the woman upright, he said, and two other women in the restroom at the time held her head until paramedics arrived and transported her to a local hospital.
Wallup was working a double shift after the store found itself short-staffed that day. That extra shift turned out to be an unintentional blessing.
Democratic Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti, 58, and Republican Hammonton Councilman Joe…
"We are grateful for the response and the courage the associate showed by stepping in and performing CPR on a customer in need of help," company spokesperson Lori Bruce said in a statement. "We are so thankful for our associate’s response and also for the paramedics, who responded and transported the customer to a nearby hospital, and we are working on a way to properly acknowledge his actions and thank him for going above and beyond to save a life."
It was the first time the teen needed to use his CPR skills. He gained them through a class he took with his late grandmother Jonita Warren, a nurse who lived in Four Oaks, North Carolina.
He would spend summers with his grandmother, and when she needed to take the course for work, Wallup thought learning the skill would be useful.
"I like to explore my options," said Wallup, who's interested in a law enforcement career after high school.
Born in Philadelphia, Wallup has grown up in Millville most of his life. He previously enjoyed suiting up for the Millville football team his freshman and sophomore years. Outside school, he enjoys mixed martial arts, boxing and participated in recreational track events, he said.
Wallup has never seen a situation like Friday's in his brief time with Wawa. But the past few days have been eye-opening for him.
"Life is short, so do what you can with it," he said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.