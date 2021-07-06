Millville teen reported missing

MILLVILLE — Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 17-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday.
Kerphina Johnson was last seen about 11 p.m. at the McDonald's at 1027 High St. N. She was wearing a blue McDonald's shirt with black pants and carrying a black Nike drawstring bag, police said.
Johnson is described as a Black girl with short braided brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts can call police at 856-825-7010, ext. 1.
— Ahmad Austin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
