Millville shopping center sold to New York real estate firm

MILLVILLE — Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot dining, retail and grocery retail center, has been sold to the Irgang Group, a Nyack, New York-based real estate firm.

No sales price was released. Irgang purchased the property from Goodman Properties of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, according to a news release issued Tuesday by Jaffe Communications.

“We are excited about the opportunities in retail real estate and are pursuing other acquisitions along the East and West coasts,” CEO Mark Irgang said. “Our focus is on well-anchored outdoor centers ranging in size from 100,000 square feet to 500,000 square feet of gross leasable area."

“Mark (Irgang) and his team were a pleasure to work with during the transaction. Acquiring a dominant ShopRite-anchored center, such as this, will be an excellent anchor to their growing retail portfolio,” said Chris Munley, senior managing director for Goodman.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}