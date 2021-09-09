Millville School District shows off upgrades to high school

MILLVILLE — Jaime Sutton was fortunate enough, she said, to be present as vice principal when the addition project began at Millville Senior High School in February 2019.

Sutton, who is now the principal at the high school, was excited to help show off what 2½ years of work have turned into at the school, so far.

The New Jersey Schools Development Authority, led by program director Andrew Oakley and CEO Manuel Da Silva, partnered with Superintendent Tony Trongone to give a tour of the renovations at the school Thursday afternoon. Sutton, former Principal Stephanie DeRose, who is now assistant superintendent, and others joined the SDA as they walked through new halls and renovated older ones, showed off new classrooms and desks, a new gymnasium and new educational departments.

“Seeing it from when it first started to now seeing where it is, it’s absolutely amazing,” Sutton said. “I’m proud to have been here for 21 years. It’s a wonderful, wonderful facility for our students, for our community and our staff. It’s going to be amazing when it’s finished. The programs that we offer are going to be bigger and better because of it.”

The project broke ground Feb. 7, 2019. Da Silva said the project should be completed by fall 2022.