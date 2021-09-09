Millville School District shows off upgrades to high school

MILLVILLE — Jaime Sutton was fortunate enough, she said, to be present as vice principal when the addition project began at Millville Senior High School in February 2019.
Sutton, who is now the principal at the high school, was excited to help show off what 2½ years of work have turned into at the school, so far.
The New Jersey Schools Development Authority, led by program director Andrew Oakley and CEO Manuel Da Silva, partnered with Superintendent Tony Trongone to give a tour of the renovations at the school Thursday afternoon. Sutton, former Principal Stephanie DeRose, who is now assistant superintendent, and others joined the SDA as they walked through new halls and renovated older ones, showed off new classrooms and desks, a new gymnasium and new educational departments.
“Seeing it from when it first started to now seeing where it is, it’s absolutely amazing,” Sutton said. “I’m proud to have been here for 21 years. It’s a wonderful, wonderful facility for our students, for our community and our staff. It’s going to be amazing when it’s finished. The programs that we offer are going to be bigger and better because of it.”
The project broke ground Feb. 7, 2019. Da Silva said the project should be completed by fall 2022.
“The renovations to the Millville Senior High just adds to that excitement and provides our students with a state-of-the-art learning environment,” Trongone said.
The new addition to the North side of the campus is 100,000 square feet. Students returned to school this week and are using the new facilities, Sutton said. There are about 1,200 students from 10th to 12th grades in the senior building on North Wade Boulevard. Ninth-grade students — about 400 of them — are still attending classes in the Millville Memorial High School building located a mile and a half away on Broad Street.
By the start of the 2022-23 school year, all approximately 1,600 students will be in one building, which has a capacity of 2,100. It will be the first time since the senior high school opened in the 1960s that freshmen will be in the same building as seniors.
“The students are amazed,” Sutton said. “It was neat to see the students who were here last year as juniors — they’re now here as seniors — and they came in, they said, ‘It’s a whole different building.’”
The North addition includes a gymnasium, locker rooms, a weight room, a fitness room, a dance studio, an ROTC classroom, five general classrooms, eight science labs, five small group instructional rooms, guidance offices, a health care lab and a horticultural center, of which Sutton was exceptionally proud.
The West addition, which opened in 2020, included a new cafeteria, faculty dining room, full-service kitchen, two culinary arts labs, 32 classrooms, two self-contained special education classrooms and a life skills classroom.
“The teachers are excited because it’s a new space to them. They said, maybe can we have on our phone a Google Maps so we can pull it up and it can direct us where to go,” Sutton joked.
DeRose also announced a new certified nursing assistant program, which was in the works prior to the renovations but was lost due to staffing. But the program will happen with coordination from Rowan College of South Jersey, Cumberland Campus, she said, as part of the new facilities at the high school.
Once complete, the project will total 230,000 square feet of additions and more than 55,000 square feet of renovations and alterations to the existing building.
This project is one of 11 being worked on around the state by the SDA, Da Silva said. The total estimated project cost at Millville is $145 million.
“As this project progresses, students and educators gain access to innovative and modern educational spaces that will foster excellence in Millville students,” Da Silva said.
GALLERY: Check out the $145 million renovations at Millville High School
Millville H.S. renovations_5893.JPG
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Millville H.S. renovations_5881.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5885.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5894.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5897.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5899.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5903.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5905.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5907.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5908.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5911.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5915.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5917.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5918.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5921.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5922.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5923.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5924.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5926.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5928.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5929.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5930.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5935.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5938.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5939.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5940.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5942.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5947.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5948.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5954.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5957.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5959.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5965.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5971.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5976.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5978.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5980.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5982.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5933.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5944.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5969.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5887.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5890.JPG
Millville H.S. renovations_5914.JPG
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.