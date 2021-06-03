Millville Public Library to break ground on renovation project

The Millville Public Library will hold a groundbreaking event at 1 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the upcoming renovation and expansion of the library.
Senator Mike Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, and County Commissioner Jim Quinn are among the officials planning to attend the event.
"It has been a dream that has been over ten years in the making to bring our library into the future with more community space, social areas, and better connectivity to the intern and each other," according to a release on the website.
More information is at millvillepubliclibrary.org.
— John Russo
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Russo
Sports Reporter/copy editor
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.