Millville police stop chicken from crossing the road

MILLVILLE — An unusual suspect tried to fly the coop Wednesday, but was stopped by police.  

Police on Wednesday found a lost chicken on North 2nd Street. After taking the chicken to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, the department posted about it on its Facebook page, with a picture of the chicken attached.

The post attributed the chicken recovery to Ofc. Emanuel Morales. It also  noted the chicken, which police have named Ruffles, was walking between KFC and Chick-fil-A and was resting near a Joe Canal’s liquor store.

“While we are sure she has a home somewhere, we don’t think it was there,” the department said in the post.

The post had garnered 362 reactions on Facebook, mostly the laugh, like and love reactions, as of Thursday morning, along with 54 comments and 106 shares.

