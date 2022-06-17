Millville police kill dogs attacking duo fishing along city trail

MILLVILLE — Police officers were forced to fatally shoot a pair of dogs that attacked a father and son during their fishing trip at the Maurice River Walking Trail Monday.
Four dogs were on the loose on the trail near Mulford Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when the animals charged at a 42-year-old man fishing with his 12-year-old son, biting them several times.
Responding officers fired fatal rounds at two of the dogs, city police Cpt. Ross Hoffman said Friday.
The father and son were treated for multiple bite wounds by paramedics on scene and taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland for further assessment, Hoffman said, without providing their current status as of Friday.
The remaining dogs were located, and their owner was identified.
It's unclear if the owner was in the area with the dogs when they got loose and attacked. Their breed is unknown.
Charges against the owner for the attack are pending. The investigation into what provoked the animals or how they got loose remains ongoing, Hoffman said.
