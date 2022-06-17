 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Millville police kill dogs attacking duo fishing along city trail

  • 0
Carousel Cumberland icon

MILLVILLE — Police officers were forced to fatally shoot a pair of dogs that attacked a father and son during their fishing trip at the Maurice River Walking Trail Monday. 

Four dogs were on the loose on the trail near Mulford Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when the animals charged at a 42-year-old man fishing with his 12-year-old son, biting them several times.

Responding officers fired fatal rounds at two of the dogs, city police Cpt. Ross Hoffman said Friday.

The father and son were treated for multiple bite wounds by paramedics on scene and taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland for further assessment, Hoffman said, without providing their current status as of Friday.

The remaining dogs were located, and their owner was identified. 

It's unclear if the owner was in the area with the dogs when they got loose and attacked. Their breed is unknown.

Charges against the owner for the attack are pending. The investigation into what provoked the animals or how they got loose remains ongoing, Hoffman said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union authorizes Atlantic City casino strike next month

Union authorizes Atlantic City casino strike next month

Atlantic City casino workers are voicing strong support for a potential strike against the gambling houses as union members vote on whether to authorize a walkout if new contracts are not reached soon. Members of Local 54 of the Unite Here union were voting Wednesday on whether to empower their leadership to call a strike. Voting ended at 7 p.m. and union officials said they expected it to take about an hour to count the ballots. A "yes” vote will not result in an immediate strike. It simply gives the union’s negotiating committee, comprised of workers from all nine casinos, the power to call a strike if and when they see fit.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Hospital websites are sending medical information to Facebook

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News