Millville police dispel rumors of active shooter at Target

The Millville Police Department dispelled rumors of an active shooter event at Target on Sunday afternoon.
In a post on Facebook, police said there was a video circulating on social media of the Target located on 2100 N. 2nd Street being evacuated and someone incorrectly stating that the store was being evacuated due to an active shooters.
"We would like to inform everyone that (there) was NO ACTIVE SHOOTER situation," police wrote.
Police said it was an investigation into a possible gas leak that caused the store to be evacuated for public safety.
