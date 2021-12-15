Millville man sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing his father

Michael Tedesco of Millville was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible term, for the killing of his father in April, 2019, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

In October, a Cumberland County jury found Tedesco, 41, guilty in the stabbing death of his father, Gary Tedesco.

Tedesco was sentenced by Judge Cristen P. D’Arrigo.

The trial took two and a half weeks.

Tedesco stabbed his father nine times on April 19, 2019 at his father’s home on Carlton Avenue in Millville. His father was pronounced dead at the scene. Gary Tedesco was 66.

Michael Tedesco was arrested later that night in a residence on West Broad Street.

The Millville Police Department and the Cumberland County Prosecutors office jointly investigated.

On Oct. 29, he was found guilty of passion-provocation manslaughter, theft, tampering with evidence and weapons charges, according to Harold Shapiro, the first assistant prosecutor. He also faces five years in connection to violation of parole for a 2016 sentence.

On Wednesday, the prosecutor’s office said the total sentence is 25 years, and that Tedesco must serve at least 17 years before he will be eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act. After his release, he wil serve three years of parole, officials with the prosecutor’s office said.

