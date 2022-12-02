 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millville man sentenced for attempted murder in Ocean County

A Millville man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for attempted murder, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

Carles Bryant, 36, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to the charge, which stems from an incident last year at the Howard Johnson hotel in Toms River, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

On March 3, 2021, Toms River police responded to an altercation between a man and a woman at the hotel about 10:30 p.m. They found the woman unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to the head, face and body, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, from which she was later released.

Investigators with the Prosecutor's Office and Toms River police identified Bryant as the assailant. He was arrested March 19, 2021, in Atlantic City by the U.S. Marshals Service. Bryant has been at the Ocean County jail since his arrest.

