Millville man, 66, fatally injured in Thursday crash
Millville man, 66, fatally injured in Thursday crash

Anjalee Khemlani

MILLVILLE — A city man sustained fatal injuries when his vehicle was struck by an oncoming car last Thursday.

The crash happened at North Wade Boulevard and Village Drive, when a white van, driven by an unidentified 48-year-old Vineland man, crashed into a black Chevrolet Colorado driven by John Cook III, 66, Millville police Capt. Ross Hoffman said Tuesday.

Following the accident, first responders tended to Cook, who suffered a gash to his eyebrow and was complaining of pain. He was transported to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, where he was later pronounced dead, Hoffman said.

The unidentified van driver was uninjured in the crash, Hoffman added.

The van's driver told authorities he was driving northbound on North Wade Boulevard when Cooke's vehicle, which was parked on the northbound shoulder, attempted to make a U-turn. The van struck Cook's driver side panel, Hoffman said.

Charges against the unidentified man are not expected as of Tuesday, and the crash remains under investigation, Hoffman said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

