Millville High School greenhouse nurtured by community

MILLVILLE — The growth of the new greenhouse at Millville High School is being nurtured by community organizations throughout the city, school officials said Thursday.

The greenhouse opened in September as part of an ongoing renovation of the senior high campus. Environmental science teachers Darren Carr and Mike LaTorre manage the greenhouse and its growing program.

For the program, Carr and LaTorre reached out to the Espoma Company, a Millville-based, century-old business that is family owned and is a leading provider of organic fertilizers in the retail lawn and garden industry. Espoma donated potting soil and fertilizer to the greenhouse.

The Espoma donation will enhance the sustainability of the greenhouse, LaTorre said in a news release.

“We would like the greenhouse to become self-sustainable by utilizing ‘seed saving’ and using biodegradable pots and organic fertilizers and potting mixes,” LaTorre said.

The pair were then put in contact with the Holly City Development Corp., which created the Millville Community Garden. The community garden, which is part of an effort to rejuvenate downtown Millville, gave tomato and pepper seeds to the greenhouse. Science teacher Brenda Hoffman also contributed seeds.

Anniversary of King's assassination commemorated in Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — A memorial ceremony was held at the Civil Rights Garden off Dr. MLK Jr. Boul…

Amplifying the giving atmosphere that had taken hold among Millville gardeners, Lisa Caraway, of Holly City Development, connected the teachers with Jeff Quattrone, founder of the Library Seed Bank, an organization that helps nonprofits establish seed libraries across South Jersey.

At a seed library, people can take seeds to plant, and are then encouraged to return the seeds of the next generation to the library once the original plant is mature.

Quattrone gave the greenhouse several seed varieties, and the greenhouse will in turn donate seeds to the seed bank. Among those donated include the Garden State tomato, the tomato variety used in the original tomato soup recipe of Campbell’s, which is based in Camden.

Along with tomatoes, the students are growing basil, broccoli, cantaloupe, carrots, collards, corn, lettuce, peas, peppers and watermelon.

“Students can take plants home to start their own gardens,” student Litzy Reinosa said. “The rest will be donated to the Millville Community Garden, and seeds will go to the seed bank.”

While also expressing appreciation for their home gardens, both students agreed that a community greenhouse would be a great asset for the neighborhood.

“I live by that garden and pass it every day when I go to school,” student Royalty Wilkins said, urging others to get involved in helping the greenhouse grow.

Both students said they were excited to use what is grown in the greenhouse and to help promote gardening throughout South Jersey.

LaTorre said he plans to expand the greenhouse’s programs network across the region. He said he and his colleagues were planning to start partnering with the Atlantic City Community Garden.

“We are hoping to continue to expand our connections and help other community gardens grow,” LaTorre said.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.