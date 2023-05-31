MILLVILLE — The Millville High School Indoor Guard team won the regional title at the Tournament Indoor Association Atlantic Coast Championships on May 7 in Wildwood.
The team competed against 50 other color guard teams in the three-day championship series, which included school programs throughout New Jersey and neighboring states. They received a score of 97.34 to become TIA Scholastic Region Champions.
Color guard teams perform choreographed dances to music using various equipment. The Millville team consisted of 12 students, including two eighth graders from Maurice River Township.
“These kids are incredible,” Director John Rilley said during a celebratory performance at Millville High School on May 8. "They worked so hard and so diligently this past season.”
The members of the championship team are Jose Bravo, Katelyn Ciaurelli, Chloe Cosgrove, Ashley Costa, Rylee Dare, Teahnni Goodwin, Camryn Guy, Madison Hannah, Destiney Johnson, Dafne Moran, Jesus Perez and Amelia Sooy.
