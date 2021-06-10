Millville fire claims warehouse on site of former Wheaton Glass Company

MILLVILLE — A warehouse on the site that once housed the Wheaton Glass Company was demolished after a two-alarm fire early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to a report of a fire on G and North Second streets shortly after 3 a.m., Millville Fire Chief Michael Lippincott said. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm, and the department received assistance by fire companies from Vineland, Cedarville, Downe Township and Rosehayne. Firefighters were on scene for 11 hours, and no injuries were reported.
Lippincott said the warehouse, which was one of the larger buildings on the site, was a total loss and had to be demolished. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
